wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Advances To Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals On AEW Dynamite

July 3, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson 7-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson is headed to the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals after his win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated PAC on Wednesday’s show in a semifinal match to move onto the last match in the tournament.

The other side of the tournament has Jay White facing either Jeff Jarrett or a mystery opponent to determine who will go on to make the finals and face Danielson for the right to challenge the AEW World Championship at AEW All In.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, Owen Hart Cup, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading