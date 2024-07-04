Bryan Danielson Advances To Men’s Owen Hart Tournament Finals On AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson is headed to the men’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament finals after his win on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Danielson defeated PAC on Wednesday’s show in a semifinal match to move onto the last match in the tournament.

The other side of the tournament has Jay White facing either Jeff Jarrett or a mystery opponent to determine who will go on to make the finals and face Danielson for the right to challenge the AEW World Championship at AEW All In.