wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage (Clips)

October 29, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson has punched his ticket to AEW Full Gear, advancing to the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals on AEW Rampage. Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston on tonight’s show to advance to the finals, which will take place at the November 13th PPV.

Danielson will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy, which will take place next week on AEW Dynamite.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Bryan Danielson, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading