Bryan Danielson Advances In World Title Eliminator Tournament on AEW Rampage (Clips)

Bryan Danielson has punched his ticket to AEW Full Gear, advancing to the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals on AEW Rampage. Danielson defeated Eddie Kingston on tonight’s show to advance to the finals, which will take place at the November 13th PPV.

Danielson will face the winner of the other semifinal match between Jon Moxley and Orange Cassidy, which will take place next week on AEW Dynamite.

