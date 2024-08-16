Bryan Danielson Says AEW All In Is The Biggest Moment Of His Career

Bryan Danielson puts his career on the line at AEW All In, and he says this match is, win or lose, the biggest moment of said career. Danielson faces Swerve Strickland in a Career vs. Title match at the PPV, and he spoke with Sun Sport who asked if winning the match would be his biggest moment.

“Yeah, 100%,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “I think, even if I lose, it still feels like the biggest moment of my career.”

He continued, “One of the things…my daughter has gotten to see me wrestle, but it was when she was two and she doesn’t remember it. They’ve seen me wrestle on TV, but they’ve never seen me wrestle from a seat and there. Doing it at Wembley Stadium, win or lose, this feels like the biggest match of my career. I’m really looking forward to it.”

All In takes place on August 25th and airs live on PPV.