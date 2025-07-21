Bryan Danielson Says He Did Moves At AEW All In He Wasn’t Cleared To Do

As previously reported, Bryan Danielson returned to AEW at All In earlier this month, fighting the Death Riders and helping Hangman Page defeat Jon Moxley. In an interview with The Nikki & Brie Show (via Fightful), Danielson revealed that he was cleared to do some moves at the event, but ended up doing more than he was cleared to do. He noted that Dr. Michael Sampson thought he was an ‘idiot’.

He said: “Some of [the moves], I had clearance. Some of them, I did not, but I was feeling it. To be fair, he wasn’t upset. He did think I was an idiot.”

Danielson also added that he was not back in a full-time role.