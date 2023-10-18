Bryan Danielson Says His AEW Creative Role Is ‘Probably a Little Overstated’

Bryan Danielson is involved in helping out with AEW’s creative on Collision in particular, though he recently downplayed his contributions a bit. Danielson was speaking with Sports Nightly and talked about his role, which has been discussed by Tony Khan in the past in interviews and at media scrums.

“I think it’s probably a little overstated,” Danielson said (per Wrestling Inc). “People ask me about it all the time, and I really don’t do that much extra. Sometimes Tony asks me about certain ideas — or whatever — for Collision, and sometimes he doesn’t. He’s a very busy man. Football season has started … I hear a lot less from him during football season.”

He continued, “It’s one of those things where these shows are still Tony Khan-produced shows, most of these ideas are Tony Khan’s ideas.”