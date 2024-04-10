wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Hypes AEW Dynamite, Asks FTR To Punch Young Bucks In The Face
Bryan Danielson took to social media to hype tonight’s Dynamite, though he does wish some violence upon the Young Bucks. Tonight’s show will feature the Bucks revealing backstage footage from AEW All In at Wembley last year, and Danielson posted to Twitter to promote the show.
Danielson wrote:
“Should be a killer show! BUT, this iteration of the Young Bucks is insufferable… @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR, please tell me you’re going to show up and punch those guys in the face? #AEWDynamite”
Should be a killer show! BUT, this iteration of the Young Bucks is insufferable… @DaxFTR and @CashWheelerFTR, please tell me you’re going to show up and punch those guys in the face? #AEWDynamite https://t.co/W8azPALgoa
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) April 10, 2024
