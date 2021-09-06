Bryan Danielson Says AEW Wasn’t an Easy Choice For Him, Doesn’t Plan to Be Involved in Creative

While it may have been a no-brainer for many fans that Bryan Danielson should go to AEW, it wasn’t as easy a choice for the man himself. Danielson, who made his AEW debut at Sunday’s All Out PPV, spoke following the show about the decision to leave WWE for AEW and more. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On deciding between AEW and WWE: “Honestly it was an internal battle the whole time. Because I loved where I worked before, I did. I loved the people I worked with. There was never a moment that I was like ‘Oh now I know.’”

On the “YES!” chants at All Out: “I mean it was awesome. I don’t know, we’re going to have to talk about what I can do and not do. One of the things I try to respect because, like I said, I appreciate the people I worked for before and respect their intellectual property and that sort of thing. So I’m making sure that I don’t contradict any of that. The fans doing it is great, but I’m not sure if I’m going to do it.”

On AEW allowing their talent to come off authentically: “I just think, and I think this is a credit to Tony, I think everybody speaks more authentically here. Because you’re allowed to be yourself more. That’s not a knock on the place I worked before, but I think you see it. One of the things I love about this is the artistic expression, and that’s something that I’ve always loved about pro wrestling. You can be what you want to be and you can be who you are. Pretending to be a different person, that’s acting. Taking yourself and taking it up a notch, you actually learn a lot about yourself. I’ve learned so much about myself because of pro wrestling.

“When I first started, when I was in high school actually, I couldn’t read a book report in front of a class. And now, through pro wrestling, I can sit here and talk with you guys and I’m not really bothered if I mess up or I trip over my feet. And that’s because of my experience of doing this, from being myself. There’s not a question anybody here could ask me that would make me nervous.”

On if he will be involved in creative: “So I briefly took part in creative in WWE. And I will say this; I like just wrestling. I’ll leave the business stuff and all that stuff up to Tony.”

411’s Blake Lovell discusses Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole making their AEW debuts, why them leaving WWE is so significant, and more in our latest podcast. You can check it out below:

