– During a recent interview with the Getting Over Wrestling Podcast, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed tonight’s AEW WrestleDream pay-per-view event. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bryan Danielson on what he’s looking forward to with WrestleDream: “One of the things that I am really looking forward to is this is my first big match ever that I’ve had in Seattle. That whole time I was with WWE I never did like a long, big match in Seattle. Even when AEW came here for the first time earlier this year, I was in a big segment, but the match itself, I was wrestling Tony Nese and it was under five minutes. Then I did like a little promo segment with MJF and that sort of thing.”

Danielson on the Seattle fanbase: “The Seattle fan base is so awesome, and specifically for those of us who they perceive to be ‘this is our home town or our home area,’ right? We’re natives. They’re so vocal, and when that happens, when you’re wrestling, it just sends chills through your body. That’s what we get off on is those kinds of reactions.”

Danielson is set to face Zack Sabre Jr. later tonight at AEW WrestleDream at Seattle’s Climate Pledge Arena. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.