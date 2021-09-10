Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole Interviews Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage

All Elite Wrestling has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will feature special interviews with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Here’s the updated lineup:

* PAC vs. Andrade el Idolo

* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster

* Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander & Riho vs. Britt Baker, Rebel & Jamie Hayter

* Darby Allin & Sting to address Tully Blanchard & Shawn Spears

* Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole interviews