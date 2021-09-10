wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole Interviews Set For Tonight’s AEW Rampage
All Elite Wrestling has announced that tonight’s episode of AEW Rampage will feature special interviews with Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole. Here’s the updated lineup:
* PAC vs. Andrade el Idolo
* Brian Pillman Jr. vs. Max Caster
* Ruby Soho, Kris Statlander & Riho vs. Britt Baker, Rebel & Jamie Hayter
* Darby Allin & Sting to address Tully Blanchard & Shawn Spears
* Bryan Danielson and Adam Cole interviews
Today our Countdown crew is interviewing the two huge new free agent stars who arrived at the end of ALL OUT, @AdamColePro + @bryandanielson, both speaking about why they signed with #AEW! We’ll see those exclusive interviews tonight on #AEWRampage at 10pm ET/9pm CT on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/qFy9LY8hog
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 10, 2021