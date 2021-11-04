wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson and Justin Roberts Recreate Infamous Tie Choke After AEW Dynamite (Pic, Video)
After last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite went off the air, Bryan Danielson and Justin Roberts recreated the moment that got Danielson fired from WWE a decade ago.
On June 7, 2010, during an episode of RAW, The Nexus made their debut and at the time, the group included Danielson. The Nexus attacked superstars and staff and tore apart the ringside area, with Danielson choking Roberts out with his own tie. This led to Danielson being briefly fired from WWE, as there were reports that a sponsor considered the spot too violent. Bryan was hired back two months later and made a surprise return at Summerslam.
No fucking way. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/V5B3wVKmgP
— Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) November 4, 2021
After @AEWonTNT went off the air. Lots of fun if you know the history of Bryan Danielson and Justin Roberts. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/oX7awDca8k
— 🎙SIDEWAYS IN TIME🎙 (@PodcastKinda) November 4, 2021
Last nights show was fun! 😂 Post #AEWDynamite was a good time too. Story time with Bryan Danielson about the time he got fired for choking Justin Roberts with his tie and Justin Roberts being extremely hesitant to get in the ring to reminisce. And then.. pic.twitter.com/3oJKrXXCuf
— Pip (@PipFromWichita) November 4, 2021
