Bryan Danielson Announced For Next Year’s AEW All In

November 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bryan Danielson AEW WrestleDream Image Credit: AEW

During tonight’s AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced that Bryan Danielson will be at next year’s All In event at Wembley Stadium in London. Danielson missed this year’s event due to a broken arm. Obviously, with the show a year away, it’s unknown what Danielson will do at the event.

Danielson previously announced that this is his last year as a full-time active wrestler.

