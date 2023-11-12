wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Announced For Next Year’s AEW All In
November 11, 2023 | Posted by
During tonight’s AEW Collision, Tony Khan announced that Bryan Danielson will be at next year’s All In event at Wembley Stadium in London. Danielson missed this year’s event due to a broken arm. Obviously, with the show a year away, it’s unknown what Danielson will do at the event.
Danielson previously announced that this is his last year as a full-time active wrestler.
Just announced by #AEW CEO & GM @TonyKhan–
The #AEWContinentalClassic, a round-robin tournament featuring 12 of #AEW's top stars, kicks off on #AEWDynamite LIVE on 11/22 in Chicago!
The first entrant?
The American Dragon @bryandanielson!
Watch #AEWCollision On TNT! pic.twitter.com/6pC9jHEWXd
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 12, 2023
