Bryan Danielson Asked To Have Jim Ross Call His AEW World Title Win At All In

Bryan Danielson says he asked to have Jim Ross call his AEW World Championship victory at All In 2024. Danielson spoke with Justin Barrasso for a new interview and said that he wanted Ross to call his match with Swerve Strickland at the UK PPV.

“I asked for Jim to be part of the match,” Danielson said. “He signed me to my first wrestling contract in 2000. I wanted him to be part of the call. Jim is still fantastic. I know he’s had a lot of health issues, and I’m sure getting to London was no picnic, but it meant a lot to have him there.”

He continued, “I have also developed a really strong friendship with Tony Schiavone, so it meant the world to me that both of them could call the match.”

Danielson defeated Strickland to win the title at the PPV.