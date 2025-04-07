wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Reportedly Backstage At AEW Dynasty

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Bryan Danielson AEW Dynamite 10-8-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson was in attendance at AEW Dynasty on Sunday, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that the former AEW World Champion was at backstage the show all night.

Danielson last competed at AEW WrestleDream when Jon Moxley defeated him for the World Championship. He said that his full-time wrestling career was over at that point.

