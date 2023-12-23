Bryan Danielson Talks Taking On More Backstage Work In AEW, Says He’s Honored To Do It

Bryan Danielson has been doing more behind the scenes in AEW this year, and he recently talked about the work. The AEW star spoke with the Daily Mail earlier this month and discussed being part of the AEW committee with Chris Peck and an outside attorney, plus more. You can see highlights below:

On being part of the AEW committee backstage: “It’s not something I get paid for. I’m just like the other wrestlers in the sense that I don’t have a contract outside of being a wrestler contract.”

On taking on more duties behind the scenes: “But I was honored to take on more when they asked me to take on more roles backstage. That sort of thing that’s something that I’m kind of looking at, going forward as far as like, what other things could I do besides being in the ring that could help? So yeah, so it’s been good.”