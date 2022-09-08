Bryan Danielson Beats Hangman Page, Advances In World Title Tournament

Bryan Danielson has made it to the next round of the AEW World Championship Tournament, defeating Hangman Page on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to advance. Danielson picked up the win over Page on tonight’s show to advance past the first round and will face Chris Jericho on next week’s Dynamite.

The title was vacated by Tony Khan to start the show after the drama that followed All Out.

It's 1 time #AEW World & 1 time # AEW World Tag Team Champ #Hangman @theAdamPage here to face @bryandanielson for the third time! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork! pic.twitter.com/fEG0F7OIsV — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

.@bryandanielson drives #Hangman right into the post! Who will advance in this #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match tonight?! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/CnhAQmExvp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

#Hangman @theadampage was just inches away from advancing in this #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/aghMUQ4BL3 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022

That was SO CLOSE! This #AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match has us all on the edge of our seats! #AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/ILqydrY3q6 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) September 8, 2022