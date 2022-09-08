wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Beats Hangman Page, Advances In World Title Tournament

September 7, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson has made it to the next round of the AEW World Championship Tournament, defeating Hangman Page on tonight’s AEW Dynamite to advance. Danielson picked up the win over Page on tonight’s show to advance past the first round and will face Chris Jericho on next week’s Dynamite.

The title was vacated by Tony Khan to start the show after the drama that followed All Out.

