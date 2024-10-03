wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Beats Kazuchika Okada On AEW Dynamite, Saved By Wheeler Yuta After Match

October 2, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite Bryan Danielson Wheeler Yuta 10-2-24 Image Credit: AEW

Bryan Danielson broke the tie in his record against Kazuchika Okada on AEW Dynamite, only to be attacked after the match. Danielson defeated Okada in the main event of the fifth anniversary show to retain his AEW World Championship in just over 37 minutes. Okada’s AEW Continental Championship was on the line but only for the first 20 minutes due to the time limit rules around that title, so neither title changed hands.

After the match, Okada laid out Danielson and walked off before the BCC entered the ring from the crowd. Jon Moxley cut a promo and said that he’s only doing what he has to and not what he wants to before Wheeler Yuta came to the ring to make the save with a hammer. Yuta then got the microphone and said that he can make his own decisions and fight his own fights.

A match was then set up with Yuta and Danielson facing Claudio Castagnoli and PAC for next week’s Dynamite, which takes place on Tuesday night.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson, Kazuchika Okada, Wheeler Yuta, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading