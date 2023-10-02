Bryan Danielson Says if Brie Garcia Wants To Join Him in AEW, She Will

As previously reported, Brie Garcia responded to a fan that wanted to know if she will wrestle again, saying she plans to when her kids are older.

She wrote at the time: “I will…waiting for Buddy to grow a little more. The great thing is there’s so many companies with great opponents!!! I’d loved to wrestle Saraya again, Brit Baker…..love to go wrestle Trin…Can’t wait to see her and Mickey in action…..first on my list is The liconics…wrestle them In Australia would be amazing!”

During yesterday’s media scrum for AEW WrestleDream (via Fightful, Bryan Danielson was asked about the possibility of his wife joining him in AEW.

He said: “I will never say never, but she puts stuff on Instagram that I don’t even know. Sometimes, people will say ‘Oh my gosh, that picture of your kids is adorable.’ I’m saying, ‘what picture are you talking about?’ They’ll show them to me and I haven’t even seen the picture. She hasn’t sent me the picture. I will say this, Brie is the boss in our family. If she wants to come do it, it’ll get done.”