Bryan Danielson Challenges MJF To Iron Man Match At AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson has an AEW World Championship match at MJF at AEW Revolution — if he can meet MJF’s condition. On this week’s episode of Dynamite, Danielson beat Tony Nese and then called out MJF. MJF came out and declined to fight tonight, but agreed to an Iron Man match on one condition: Danielson must compete in and win matches on every episode of Dynamite until February 8th.

Danielson then said that he agreed as long as he could pick the stipulation for the match, which is a one-hour Iron Man match.