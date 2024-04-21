Bryan Danielson Claims He Doesn’t Ever Intend to Fully Retire

– While Bryan Danielson has noted in the past that this is his last year as a full-time wrestler, he has no intention of ever fully retiring from the business anytime soon. Danielson spoke on the subject during a recent interview with Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynasty.

Danielson on how he never plans to fully retire: “Expect the best version of Bryan Danielson. After I am no longer wrestling full-time, that will be different. Unless something happens medically, I’ll never retire. Now will it be my best work? I don’t know. But there is something to be said about going out and performing in front of a small audience, which I am very passionate about.

His thoughts on Will Ospreay: “Will is the modern evolution of wrestling. I’m really excited to be wrestling him. Think of all the history in St. Louis, especially with Wrestling at the Chase. I can’t wait for this show. This is a chance for me to produce my absolute best work.”

On facing Will Ospreay at Dynasty: “I’ll close my eyes during the match so I can feel what wrestling him feels like. Ever since I was forced to retire, I do that in my matches. Soon, I’m not going to feel that on a regular basis. I want to capture it in my memory. All I’ll have to do is close my eyes, and I’ll be there.”

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay goes down later tonight at AEW Dynasty. The event is being held at the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis, Missouri. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.