Bryan Danielson, CM Punk Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW Dynamite takes place in Newark, New Jersey this week and will feature both CM Punk and Bryan Danielson appearing. AEW announced on Monday that CM Punk will be on commentary for the show, while Danielson will address his calling out Kenny Omega on last week’s show.

Also announced for this week is Dan Lambert issuing a challenge for anyone to challenge Scorpio Sky & Ethan Page. The full lineup for the show is:

* Adam Cole vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Shawn Spears vs. Darby Allin

* Leyla Hirsch vs. Jade Cargill

* Bryan Danielson addresses Kenny Omega

* Dan Lambert challenges anyone to face the Men of the Year

* Lance Archer and Minoru Suzuki issue a challenge to Jon Moxley

* CM Punk on commentary