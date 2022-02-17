Bryan Danielson Comments On AEW Dynamite Match, Responds to Fan Sign

Bryan Danielson took to social media to comment on his win over Lee Moriarty on AEW Dynamite and shoot down a claim made in a fan sign last night. Danielson defeated Moriarty in the ring last night, though the latter was able to make a strong effort against Danielson. Taking to Twitter, Danielson asked fans if Moriarty was impressive enough to potentially join him and addressed the fan sign alleging he “Cries At The End of Old Yeller.”

Danielson wrote:

“Quick question for: Was @theLeeMoriarty impressive enough last night to earn a spot in the hypothetical #DanielsonDojo? Also, I did not cry at the end of Old Yeller. I did cry, however, when endangered sea turtles were burned alive to cleanup the BP spill in the Gulf of Mexico.”

The stuff in-ring is important but can we please note the "BRYAN DANIELSON CRIES AT THE END OF OLD YELLER" sign #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/uQ6raRLMyP — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) February 17, 2022