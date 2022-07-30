Bryan Danielson Comments On Allegations Against Vince McMahon: ‘People Make Mistakes’

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Bryan Danielson briefly spoke about the allegations of misconduct against Vince McMahon. This led to the WWE board investigating McMahon and his later retirement. McMahon has not only been accused of paying to cover up affairs, but a later report had claims of sexual harassment and coercion.

Danielson said: “So, one, first thing I should say is no comment. Second thing I should say about stuff and just Vince, in general, is maybe it’s more about love. If you love somebody, is that people make mistakes and you love them regardless.”