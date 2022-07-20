wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Comments on Eddie Kingston vs. Chris Jericho, Looks Forward to Seeing the Two Destroy Each Other
– Ahead of tonight’s AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Week 2, injured wrestler Bryan Danielson commented on the upcoming Barbed Wire Everywhere Match between Eddie Kingston and Chris Jericho. Danielson noted that he’s excited to watch both of these men destroy each other, noting that one of them is the person he blames for his current injury.
Bryan Danielson tweeted, “One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite”
Jericho was the one who took credit for Danielson’s injury last week on AEW Dynamite. So, this would suggest that Danielson blames Kingston for his injury. Danielson was last in action for the Anarchy in the Arena match at AEW Double or Nothing 2022.
Danielson turned on Kingston when he poured gasoline over Jericho and tried to set him on fire. The brawl between Danielson and Kingston enabled Jericho and Jake Hager to choke out Danielson and win the match.
Tonight’s Barbed Wire Everywhere Match will be broadcast live on TBS. The AEW Dynamite broadcast begins at 8:00 pm EST.
One of these men takes credit for injuring me and the other one is the man I actually blame for it. Excited to see them destroy each other… and when I get back I’ll kick both their heads in #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/78Zd6zXOUv
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) July 20, 2022
