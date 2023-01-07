wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Comments on Stomping Darius Martin ‘Flaccid’ on AEW Rampage

January 7, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
AEW Double Or Nothing Bryan Danielson Image Credit: AEW

– It was a good night for The Blackpool Combat Club on last night’s live edition of AEW Rampage in Portland, Oregon. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley picked up a win over Top Flight after Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. Earlier today, Danielson commented on the match, noting how he “stomped Darius Martin flaccid” before the finish.

Danielson tweeted, “STOMPED HIM FLACCID @ShutUpExcalibur , @tonyschiavone24, @OfficialTAZ- feel free to use that.” You can check out his tweet below.

