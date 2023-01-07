wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Comments on Stomping Darius Martin ‘Flaccid’ on AEW Rampage
– It was a good night for The Blackpool Combat Club on last night’s live edition of AEW Rampage in Portland, Oregon. Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley picked up a win over Top Flight after Danielson submitted Darius Martin with a Regal Stretch. Earlier today, Danielson commented on the match, noting how he “stomped Darius Martin flaccid” before the finish.
Danielson tweeted, “STOMPED HIM FLACCID @ShutUpExcalibur , @tonyschiavone24, @OfficialTAZ- feel free to use that.” You can check out his tweet below.
.@bryandanielson puts @DariusMartin612 to sleep to score the victory for the #BlackpoolCombatClub in our opening bout of #AEWRampage LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/PqGxwyLs9L
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) January 7, 2023
STOMPED HIM FLACCID @ShutUpExcalibur , @tonyschiavone24, @OfficialTAZ– feel free to use that https://t.co/cj5Dnr0I6B
— Bryan Danielson (@bryandanielson) January 7, 2023
