Bryan Danielson Compares His Title Victories in WWE & AEW

– During recent interview with Justin Barrasso for Undisputed, AEW World Champion Bryan Danielson compared his world title victories at AEW All In: London 2024 and WrestleMania 30. Below are some highlights:

Bryan Danielson on the similarities between his WWE and AEW title wins: “It’s interesting to see all the differences and similarities between winning the belt now in AEW to winning the belt 10 years ago at WrestleMania 30. The oddest similarity, at least to me, is the neck problem.”

“I was told around December of 2013, only a few months before WrestleMania 30, that I’d definitely need neck surgery; it was just a matter of when. I was able to get through WrestleMania. I’d been getting this horrible, shooting nerve pain down my right arm. But as long as I still had strength in my right arm, that meant I didn’t need surgery yet. So I won the title, and the day before my first title defense, which was like a falls-count-anywhere match, I got into my car to make the drive. When I went to unlock my car door, I didn’t have the strength to turn the key and unlock the door. That was a bad sign. The very next day, I did a diving headbutt off a forklift, which was me being an idiot. So the neck issues are very similar. Sooner rather than later, I’ll need neck surgery. I’m not losing strength, so I don’t need it just yet.”

On the cool thing about the moments: “The moments were both super cool. My sister and my nieces got to come in the ring with me at WrestleMania. Brie was in Gorilla, and she was told not to come out. That was a little odd to me. This one at Wembley, I was overflowing with joy and gratitude. My son loves when I powerbomb him at the house. If I won, he said he wanted me to powerbomb him in the ring. I was going to, but he was too busy chasing the confetti. It was magic all the way around.”

Bryan Danielson will be returning to action next week at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. He’s scheduled to face his former ROH rival Nigel McGuinness in a one-on-one, non-title match. The event will be held on Wednesday, September 25 at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, New York. It will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST.