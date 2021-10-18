Bryan Danielson Confirms There Were Talks Between WWE and NJPW

In an interview with the In the Kliq podcast (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson confirmed rumors from earlier this year that WWE and NJPW had talks about possibly working together, although he admitted he didn’t know how far talks went.

He said: “I don’t know how far along the talks went and I don’t know even if I was the start of them, for sure, but one of the things when I was talking to them when WWE was trying to re-sign me was, I said, ‘I want to be able to work in Japan.’ They were trying to come up with an agreement to where I would be able to go and do that. It was definitely something that was talked about. I don’t know where it went or anything, all I know is now it seems like AEW has a really great relationship with New Japan. So, I feel like it couldn’t have gone that well.”