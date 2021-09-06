Bryan Danielson Cuts Promo After AEW All Out Ends (Clip)

Bryan Danielson spoke to the crowd after after the cameras turned off at AEW All Out. PWInsider reports that after Sunday night’s PPV went off the air, Bryan Danielson cut a promo in which he put over both WWE and AEW.

Danielson said that he loved WWE and it was simply time for him to move on, and that he loves AEW too and is excited about his future.

Daniel said that he’s here “to goddamn wrestle” and then called out the Elite, saying he was there to see if they truly are Elite.

Danielson and Adam Cole both made their AEW debuts at the end of the PPV. You can check out our reviews of the PPV here and here.