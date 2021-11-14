wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Defeats Miro At AEW Full Gear, Is New #1 Contender (Pics, Video)
We have a new #1 contender in AEW after Bryan Danielson defeated Miro in the World Title Eliminator Tournament finals at AEW Full Gear. Danielson previously defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to get to the finals while Miro, a substitute for Jon Moxley, defeated Orange Cassidy. Danielson will now face the winner of tonight’s World title match between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.
#AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
MIRO is happening. #AEWFullGear
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Never count out @bryandanielson! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/nUMBnTz75r
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@bryandanielson pouring it on! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/rttOwE6JFt
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@bryandanielson right on the money! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/l1C434holx
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
Dragon up… Dragon DOWN! @ToBeMiro #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/r3zuP4pRCY
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
.@bryandanielson locks in! #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRy2JT
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WuThN pic.twitter.com/3Yvmj0FfTA
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
The @youngbucks only wanted to see you laughing in the Purple Rain. #AEWFullGear
➡️ https://t.co/kUFDHRPDBr
🌍 https://t.co/3isp0WdhTd pic.twitter.com/3NvnijHNBe
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) November 14, 2021
The American Dragon @bryandanielson wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and is the NEW No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWFullGear
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021
