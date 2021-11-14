Bryan Danielson Defeats Miro At AEW Full Gear, Is New #1 Contender (Pics, Video)

We have a new #1 contender in AEW after Bryan Danielson defeated Miro in the World Title Eliminator Tournament finals at AEW Full Gear. Danielson previously defeated Dustin Rhodes and Eddie Kingston to get to the finals while Miro, a substitute for Jon Moxley, defeated Orange Cassidy. Danielson will now face the winner of tonight’s World title match between Hangman Page and Kenny Omega. You can follow along with our live coverage of Full Gear here.

The American Dragon @bryandanielson wins the #AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament and is the NEW No. 1 contender for the #AEW World Championship! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/X4cf0vOsXr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 14, 2021