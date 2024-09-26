Bryan Danielson Defeats Nigel McGuinness At AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

Nigel McGuinness got his long-awaited match with Bryan Danielson at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, and the AEW World Champion came out on top. Wednesday’s show saw McGuinness work his first singles match in 13 years as he battled Danielson, which saw the latter pick up the win with the LeBell Lock.

McGuinness held on as long as he could, but eventually tapped out and thanked Danielson as he did. After the match, Christian Cage came out and teased cashing in his AEW World Championship match but Kip Sabian stole his pen so the contract could not be signed.