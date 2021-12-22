Bryan Danielson Didn’t Expect to Be Added To Wrestlemania Main Event This Year

In an interview with The Asbury Park Press, Bryan Danielson spoke about getting added to the main event of WWE Wrestlemania this year even though he was on his way out of the company. Here are highlights:

On main eventing Wrestlemania: “The thing that surprised me the most (in 2021) was being inserted into the main event of WrestleMania. When I started the year, I knew my contract was ending and I was part of the creative team with WWE and I was like, ‘OK, what’s the best thing for me to do on my way out?’ And it was certainly not (being part of) the main event of WrestleMania.”

On wrestling to a 60-minute draw last week: “If you would have told me at the beginning of the year that I would do a 60-minute match on television, I would have been like, ‘Where’s that happening?’ So I’ve had some really cool surprises this year.”

On how the draw sets up more for the story: “It’s just a story device, right? And it’s interesting to me in the sense of in sporting events, and especially when you’re looking at MMA or boxing and the idea that there are draws in boxing and there are draws in MMA … Usually what it does is it’s a mechanism to lead to a rematch.”