Bryan Danielson Discusses How His Feelings Towards Vince McMahon Have Changed

Bryan Danielson recently shared his views on the serious allegations made against Vince McMahon, the former CEO and Chairman of WWE.

Grant alleged that McMahon was part of a sex trafficking and abuse scandal involving a former WWE employee named Janel Grant. The lawsuit also includes the company and ex-executive John Laurinaitis. This situation is particularly tough for Bryan since Laurinaitis is his father-in-law.

During an appearance on The Gorilla Position (H/T to Fightful), Danielson was asked about the allegations.

“It’s been, first and foremost, I want to say that the people who have been hurt are in a way worse position than I am. My empathy goes to them. There is not a lot I want to say about it, honestly. It’s not just the Vince piece. It’s also, my father-in-law [Laurinaitis], maybe ex-father-in-law, as far as that kind of stuff goes. You think of somebody in some way. Then something happens and it changes. That is always hard. As hard as it may be for me, emotionally, it’s way worse than people who have been victimized by people in power,” said Bryan.