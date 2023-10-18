Bryan Danielson Discusses Photo With Adam Copeland & Saraya

– During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his recent photo with Adam Copeland and Saraya. They are three wrestling talents who all were forced to retire and step away from the ring for multiple years due to injury but were eventually able to reignite their careers and return to the ring. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on his photo with Copeland and Saraya; “It was just a cool realization because all three of us had matches on Tuesday and we were all kind of in the ring before the show, warming up and that sort of thing and there was just this realization, I think it was Saraya who had it first was, ‘Hey, we’re all in the ring together and we’ve all got matches tonight. This is surreal because we were all told at different points that we’d never wrestle again.’ I did say that between the three of us, you combine the three of our necks together and I don’t think you even have one complete neck.”

On how it’s a testament for all of them: “It is cool and it also is a testament to the advancement of medical technologies but also, all three of us, we were told we shouldn’t do this anymore and we kept fighting through, right? One thing feeds off another. When you hear somebody else has been able to come back, well then you think like, ‘Okay, maybe I can come back,’ and that sort of thing, and those sort of reinforcing stories help us all.”