Bryan Danielson Discusses the Satisfaction of Crushing Someone’s Throat

– AEW star Bryan Danielson appeared on Busted Open Radio this week ahead of his AEW Grand Slam Tournament of Champions match against Chris Jericho later tonight on AEW Dynamite. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on the satisfaction over crushing someone’s throat: “I feel like, for 99% of my life, I’m super calm. Then, when the occasion merits, sometimes you have to crush somebody’s trachea. There is a certain amount of satisfaction to getting under right here [the throat] and going [cracking sound]. There’s nothing mean about it. It’s just satisfying.”

On when his switch flips: “Sometimes, or if somebody breaks into my house. If something outside of normal things happens.”

On if someone were to run over his son with a shopping cart: “So, my son might…deserve it. Our son Buddy is pretty wild. I probably wouldn’t get that mad at that. Now, if they intentionally try to run over my son with a shopping cart, I might get upset and go from where I’m at right now to a different plane.”

Danielson vs. Jericho is set for later tonight on Dynamite. The winner will go on to the finals of the tournament at next week’s Dynamite Grand Slam show. The winner will be crowned the new AEW World Champion. Tonight’s Dynamite will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST.