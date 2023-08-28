Bryan Danielson Doesn’t Pick Favorites Among His Past Matches

Speaking recently with The Nikki & Brie Show, Bryan Danielson shared his thoughts on how he evaluates matches over the course of his career (per Wrestling Inc). He also explained his mindset while recovering from the broken arm that benched him and ended his chances at appearing at AEW All In in London. You can find a few highlights and listen to the complete interview below.

On how he categorizes his matches: “I don’t have favorite matches. Anybody who knows me knows that. I judge things by my experience when I’m out there, like, ‘Do I enjoy myself?’ — and I enjoy myself a lot, in a lot of my matches with AEW. I’ve had fun with a lot of them [opponents] — even the harder ones … in my last match, I broke my arm. I wrestled [Kazuchika] Okada. He did an elbow drop to me off the top rope, and it ended up breaking my arm, [and] then I wrestled another ten minutes with a broken arm, which the doctors said made it worse [laughs].”

On his mentality regarding the missed opporunity to perform at AEW All In: “That said, I find a certain joy in doing things that are hard and finishing it… There are a lot of health benefits to fasting, but when you put yourself in an uncomfortable position, and you keep doing it, it’s like, ‘Can I do this and keep a good attitude — while being in pain, while being in starving’ … those are things I think to myself when these things are happening.”