– During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed William Regal leaving AEW. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on the people he wanted to face when he joined AEW: “So I mean, the biggest people, my favorite people that I’ve really gotten a chance to wrestle since I’ve — I don’t want to say these are my favorite ones, but I mean, the list that I had when I left and came here were people like Kenny Omega. Hangman Adam Page, Okada. I wanted to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr., and some of those people were in AEW, and some of them weren’t, but I just thought I’d have a better chance of being able to wrestle them coming to AEW. And you get some surprises as far as like, being able to wrestle Daniel Garcia, being able to wrestle MJF for an hour, right? So some of these things are just really cool.”

On William Regal joining AEW and his eventual exit: Some of the things that have also been really cool and really fun in this period that I’ve been in AEW are some of the surprises. Like William Regal coming to AEW and being part of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was a time period where I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again and then I got to see him every single week and we got to drive together and we’d come in and we’d show up early and we help train people together and that sort of thing and so when he left, it was sad for me, personally, but I was grateful that I got to spend that time with him, right? Claudio Castagnoli coming over and I’ve been so grateful to be able to spend that time with him and honestly, the BCC is so close. I love Moxley. I love Yuta, right? Being able to spend time with them has been a real blessing for my life, you know what I mean? Just cementing friendships that will hopefully be the rest of my life.”