Bryan Danielson Says He’ll End Full-Time Career When He Loses AEW World Title

Bryan Danielson isn’t retiring yet, saying on AEW Dynamite that he will end his full-time career when he loses the World Title. Danielson appeared in the main event segment of Wednesday’s episode and addressed his future following his World Championship win at AEW All In.

Danielson said that winning the title was his favorite moment of his career and talked about how he needed neck surgery sooner rather than later. He noted that it was probably time for him to go home and praised the state of the AEW roster, but said that he isn’t going home yet and won’t retire as AEW World Champion.

He went on to say that his full-time career will be over once he loses the championship and teased a title defense at All Out, which led to Jack Perry coming out and promising to retire Danielson before attacking him to close the show.