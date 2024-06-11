– During a recent interview with The Washington Post, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his career, his plan to retire from working full-time later this year, and more. Below are some highlights:

Danielson on his plan to end his career as a full-timer this year: “I’m going to end my full-time career here this year so I can be more present and more at home with my kids. They’re at an age where they want me around, and that’s not going to exist forever. There’s that magic before you get a little bit older that I want to be around for.”

On his job being hard on his family: “It’s not only hard for the kids, it’s hard on my wife, too, because she’s not even a stay-at-home mom — which is a hard job as it is — she runs three companies, and she’s got her own wine tasting thing in Napa”

On not taking wrestling for granted after his in-ring return: “Since I’ve come back from that retirement, I don’t take it for granted that I get to do this.”

On letting go of wrestling being hard for him: “The hard part of letting go is that I still love it so much.”

The 43-year-old Bryan Danielson was in action on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He and Blackpool Combat Club teammates Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley beat the team of Esfinge, Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.