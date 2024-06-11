wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson on Ending His Full-Time Career This Year, How Letting Go Is So Hard for Him
– During a recent interview with The Washington Post, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his career, his plan to retire from working full-time later this year, and more. Below are some highlights:
Danielson on his plan to end his career as a full-timer this year: “I’m going to end my full-time career here this year so I can be more present and more at home with my kids. They’re at an age where they want me around, and that’s not going to exist forever. There’s that magic before you get a little bit older that I want to be around for.”
On his job being hard on his family: “It’s not only hard for the kids, it’s hard on my wife, too, because she’s not even a stay-at-home mom — which is a hard job as it is — she runs three companies, and she’s got her own wine tasting thing in Napa”
On not taking wrestling for granted after his in-ring return: “Since I’ve come back from that retirement, I don’t take it for granted that I get to do this.”
On letting go of wrestling being hard for him: “The hard part of letting go is that I still love it so much.”
The 43-year-old Bryan Danielson was in action on last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite. He and Blackpool Combat Club teammates Claudio Castagnoli and Jon Moxley beat the team of Esfinge, Magnus, Rugido & Volador Jr.
More Trending Stories
- Bruce Prichard On Why Ted DiBiase Never Became WWE Champion, Names Stars Considered For Title Run
- WWE News: Update On Competitors In NXT Battleground Ladder Match, Jordynne Grace Update, Note On TNA Execs’ Attendance
- Tiffany Stratton, Iyo Sky, and B-FAB Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Eric Bischoff On Spoiling WWE’s Higher Power Storyline, Critiques Of WCW’s Roster In 1999