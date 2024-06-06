wrestling / News
Bryan Danielson Announces He’s Entering Owen Hart Foundation Tournament
Bryan Danielson is entering the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, announcing his intentions on this week’s AEW Dynamite. Wednesday night’s show saw Danielson announce that he is entering the tournament to earn a shot at the AEW World Championship at All In 2024.
Danielson noted that he’s been losing big matches in his final year as a full-time wrestler and that the tournament may be his last chance. You can see his promo below:
"This might be my last shot. But, it's gonna be the best shot I've had in my entire career" – Bryan Danielson
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@bryandanielson pic.twitter.com/gTWOfoigEB
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 6, 2024
