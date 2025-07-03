– During an appearance on The Daly Migs Show, wrestling star Bryan Danielson spoke about his dedication to vegetarianism and how he deals with people who question it. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on people who question his vegetarianism: “People come into things, especially nowadays, with a certain perspective that they are unwilling to change. People will say that to me about my vegetarianism. ‘Don’t you think plants have feelings too?’ I like that. I like these sorts of things because I like these sorts of conversations, because then you can say something like, ‘I think a carrot does probably feel things. What’s the difference between a pig and a carrot? I can’t hear a carrot scream.'”

On how he likes to go the other way when people tell him wrestling is fake: “It’s that sort of thing. I like to go the other way when people tell me professional wrestling is fake. ‘Oh yeah, it’s 100% fake. You know it doesn’t hurt it all.’ Then they start questioning themselves,” Danielson said on Daly Migs when discussing wrestling “being fake.”

Bryan Danielson recently made an ROH TV appearance last week at ROH Global Wars Mexico, making the save for Blue Panther.