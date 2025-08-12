– During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, AEW’s Bryan Danielson discussed how he loved performing karaoke all the time and how it can help improve your work as a performer. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On going to a holiday camp: “In 2003, I went to England and stayed there for six months. I did the Butlins Holiday Camp. For people who don’t know what holiday camps are, they are all-inclusive vacations for families, mostly. You pay, let’s say $1000 for a week, but with that $1000, you get all your meals paid for and all your entertainment is included. There are singers that come in, there are magicians, there is wrestling. It’d be the middle of the afternoon and you’d go out there and wrestle in front of people, most of whom are not wrestling fans. They don’t know what they’re watching. I was wrestling with an older wrestler named PN News. I was there because the wrestling part of wrestling has always been easy to me. The entertainment part was very difficult and very challenging. That’s one of the reasons I went over there, to become a better entertainer for people who are not wrestling fans.”

Bryan Danielson on doing karaoke with PN News: “This guy, PN News, who got blackballed from the American wrestling scene because he stole money out of people’s bags. By the time I was there, I loved him, he was great. Great in the sense that I really enjoyed him as a person. He still had a problem with stealing. He couldn’t walk into a gas station without stealing something. He was awesome. Just a really kind person, at least to me. He said, ‘If you really want to get better at this, what you should do is karaoke.’ He and I would do karaoke all the time and other guys would come and do karaoke. It teaches you to be a better performer, especially when you’re a horrible singer, like me. When you’re a horrible singer, you have to be a good performer, and I learned to become a better performer through doing more karaoke.”