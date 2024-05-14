– During a recent interview with The Jas Johal Show, Bryan Danielson discussed how he prefers wrestling in smaller, more intimate venues with smaller crowds. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Danielson on his preference for smaller venues: “It didn’t happen to me all at once. I would be wrestling in front of small crowds, but I’d also go over to Japan, and in Japan wrestling is very popular so in 2003, I did the Tokyo Dome for New Japan and it was maybe 35,000 fans, and then you’re doing somewhere and it’s three or four thousand fans. It wasn’t like I had no experience with it, but then you go experience it at the high level where people are coming to see you or you’re their favorite wrestler amongst the thousands of fans that are there. It’s a really odd experience.”

On finding smaller venues more intimate: “In some ways, what’s funny, is my preference is intimacy. My preference is a small venue, but packed as far as an energy perspective. A packed small building feels better to me than even if it’s 35,000 people in the Tokyo Dome, it’s still only 2/3rds of the way full. This is how I like my music as well. I would rather go see a nice, intimate concert. My wife would rather go see Guns N Roses in a stadium or arena where the energy is rocking. My preference is intimacy. Smaller venue. It’s just a matter of, how do you do what we do, and play to the people who are all the way in the furthest seat. That’s a skill in its own right. Somebody like John Cena is fantastic at that. Kenny Omega is fantastic at that. Adam Copeland is fantastic at that. Wrestling for people in the furthest seat from the ring.”

Bryan Danielson is currently scheduled for action at AEW Double or Nothing 2024. He will be part of Team AEW with Eddie Kingston and FTR, taking on the combined forces of The Elite (The Young Bucks, Jack Perry, and Kazuchika Okada) in an Anarchy in the Arena match. The event is scheduled for Sunday, May 26 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.