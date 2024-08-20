Bryan Danielson Explains Why He’s Ready to Retire

– During a recent appearance on The Nikki & Brie Show, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed why he’s ready to retire now. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Danielson on being ready to retire: “I’m kind of ready to be done. I’d rather be at home, but … I don’t want to miss out. There’s this small portion of our kids’ lives where they actually want us there. Soon — and I see it with my friends and my sister and all that kind of stuff — all of a sudden Birdie is going to … she’s seven now, she’s going to turn into a teenager and she’s going to have other things and she’s not going to want daddy there. Now she wants daddy there all the time, and I want to be there for that.”

On his neck issues: “My body’s broken down. The odds are I’m probably going to have neck surgery before the end of the year, so I’ve got all those kinds of things.”

Bryan Danielson challenges Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Title later this Sunday, August at AEW All In: London 2024. The event will be held at London’s Wembley Stadium. It will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.