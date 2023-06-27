wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson Explains Why He Used the ‘Yes!’ Chants at Forbidden Door II

June 27, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Bryan Danielson Kazuchika Okada AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door Image Credit: AEW

– During the post-show media scrum for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, Bryan Danielson discussed his use of the “Yes!” chants during his main event match with Kazuchika Okada. According to Danielson, using the chants was a spur of the moment idea after he suffered an arm injury during the match. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Tonight was spur of the moment, only because, I was incapable of doing some of the things that I would have liked to do. I thought, ‘Okay, how do we bring the fans up? Oh, here is an easy solution.’ The Max match was a choice. It was the one time I was going to do it. Tonight was because I needed to do something.”

After signing with AEW, Bryan Danielson revealed that he was asked by WWE not to use the “Yes!” chants while in AEW.

