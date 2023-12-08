Bryan Danielson Says He’ll Fine Everyone Who Doesn’t Watch AEW Rampage

Bryan Danielson referenced reports of him delivering fines in AEW in a bid to promote his match on tonight’s AEW Rampage. As reported, Danielson is on the AEW disciplinary committee that has reportedly handed out fines in regard to social media conduct.

Danielson is set to face Daniel Garcia on tonight’s Rampage in an AEW Continental Classic match, and he took to Twitter to hype the match by writing in two posts:

“Last year, we offered @GarciaWrestling a spot in the BCC. Gave him an opportunity to show that he was a wrestler and not a sports entertainer. DG turned us down, and is still struggling to find who he is. Tonight on #AEWRampage, I’m going to beat the entertainer out of him. Check it out 10pm ET on TNT!” “Also, if you don’t watch #AEWRampage tonight at 10pm EST/PM CT,

I’M GOING TO FINE EVERY SINGLE ONE OF YOU!!!!!!”

