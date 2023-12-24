wrestling / News

Bryan Danielson ‘Fines’ Rocky Romero, Romero Responds

December 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Bryan Danielson AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

It was previously reported that one of Bryan Danielson’s roles on the AEW disciplinary committee was to issue fines for egregious social media posts. Danielson has leaned into the social media reaction to that, embracing the “Disciplinarian” memes fans have made. In a post on Twitter, he jokingly “fined” Rocky Romero for wearing an eye patch.

He wrote: “Rocky is getting fined for wearing an eyepatch without breaking his orbital bone!

Romero wrote later on: “Can someone explain this “AEW fine” that I received in an eco friendly envelope this morning?

