Bryan Danielson on What Frustrates Him About Eddie Kingston Ahead of AEW Revolution

Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston will go one on one at AEW Revolution, but they’ve had problems long before that. In an interview with AEW Unrestricted (via Wrestling Inc), Danielson detailed what frustrates him about the AEW Continental Crown Champion.

He said: “If you were to have met me when I first met Eddie Kingston and if you were to say ‘who’s the more charismatic? Who’s the person who’s going to make it in wrestling?’ It would have been Eddie Kingston. He’s so charismatic, one, he’s got this innate toughness … I didn’t know him when he was ‘young young’ but I knew him in his 20s, from his 20s he had this innate toughness which he must have grown up with … and he would never quit. But then he had just a ton of bad habits.“