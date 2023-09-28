Bryan Danielson Says He’s Fully Cleared For AEW WrestleDream

In an interview with the New York Post, Bryan Danielson said that he is fully cleared for AEW WrestleDream after suffering a broken arm at Forbidden Door earlier this year. He noted that he had been protecting the arm since his return last month. The gimmick matches allowed him to do that since brawling is different than his normal style. Here are highlights:

On Zack Sabre Jr bringing intensity to technical wrestling: “It’s how do you break somebody’s wrist, legitimately. I know he grapples legitimately. I like to grapple legitimately. It’s knowing how the body works and knowing how you can contort a body and how you can bend and break things and hurt people. I think that’s what makes it work in 2023. If it was just transitioning from move to move in a technical way it wouldn’t be appealing to people because that’s not what pro wrestling is in the modern age. Neither of us would be where we are if he hadn’t learned to make the technical aspects of wrestling very aggressive.”

On being cleared for WrestleDream: “Our doctors would still not like me to do certain things, but from like two weeks ago when I had the tag match the strength in my hand is coming back way faster than they thought it would, the mobility and all that stuff. I still have to be cautious probably for the next year or so. They put a steel rod in my arm. One of the things they said is that it actually makes it more likely to break not where it broke before, but where the end of the rod is. It’s like a fulcrum for the bone to bend against.”

On MJF: “Max doesn’t wilt. OK you want to get intense, he’ll get intense with you. Despite his persona and all that kind of stuff, he has some pretty impressive athletic credentials so he’s not someone who backs away from pain or anything like that. He loves wrestling and he wants to go out there and put out the best show possible.”