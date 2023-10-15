Bryan Danielson on How Functional His Arm Is Following Surgery

– During a recent interview with Sports Nightly, AEW star Bryan Danielson discussed his arm break recovery after suffering a broken arm in his match against Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II that took place last June. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Bryan Danielson on his arm break recovery: “It’s doing okay. I think by continually wrestling on it, I’m slowing it down from healing 100%. Us older wrestlers like to say, we never anticipated being 100% ever again. So I think that’s kind of where I’m at. It’s fully functional. I can do pull-ups and I can do all these different sorts of things.”

On what’s dangerous about having a steel rod in his bone: “There’s nothing that’s going to happen to the bone because they put a rod in it with nine screws. The dangerous part, the doctor said, is actually where, if it were to break again, it’s easier to break where the rod ends, because the rod itself acts as a fulcrum that it could bend against. But then really, it’s like the nerve and muscle damage. Part of that is because I wrestled for 10 minutes with a broken arm and then part of it is just the work that we do.”

During last night’s AEW Collision, Bryan Danielson lost a match to Christian Cage for the TNT Championship following interference by Ricky Starks. Cage pinned Danielson after a belt shot from Starks.