Bryan Danielson Gives Health Update Following AEW Revolution

In an appearance on Unconsciously Coupled (via Fightful), Bryan Danielson gave an update on his health following his match with MJF at AEW Revolution last week. The two wrestled for 65 minutes, and Danielson announced on AEW TV he was “going home” after his loss.

He said: “Legitimately, I’m in a ton of pain. I just wrestled for over 65 minutes. I’ve got a black eye. I can’t lift my left arm past here [partially raises arm]. I have shooting pain going down my leg. There’s this big gaping wound on my stomach. Those kind of things, it’s like, ‘Oh, sorry, daddy is in a lot of pain.’ They understand that, but as they get older, they’re going to understand that some of this is not physical.”

The last sentence referred to anxiety and depression that he deals with, as he spoke about how his children may not understand mental health yet.