Bryan Danielson Gives Medical Update, Says His SPECT Scans Keep Improving

Bryan Danielson says he’s continuing to keep an eye on his health, discussing how he makes sure to ensure he’s still doing well during the post-show AEW Full Gear media scrum. Danielson spoke about how he’s been taking care of himself and discussed how he doesn’t do impact testing anymore, instead using scans known as SPECT scans.

“So I don’t do the impact testing anymore,” Danielson said (per Fightful). “To be honest, I haven’t done an impact test in years and years. But I do regularly keep up with a neurologist who I see pretty much every month. There’s these new tests called SPECT scans which monitor the oxygen flow in your brain and all that kind of stuff. Because I keep working on it and keep doing different things, my SPECT scans keep getting better and better.”

He continued, “I think last time he said that they were better than your average 25-year-old with no head trauma. We’re going to see how valid these SPECT scans are and some of the other stuff, but I’m trying to be very diligent because one of the things that’s most important to me is being a dad. I see the best doctors in the country and all of them have cleared me. So it’s not like I’m going to see these fringe doctors who are like, ‘Oh yeah, you’re good to go, buddy!’ Even Dr. Joseph Maroon, who I have a lot of respect for, he was the most tested, we had to go through all the due diligence to even get cleared for WWE because if you don’t, that’s a huge lawsuit. But my main goal is not to be the best wrestler — I’m a relatively old father, my son just turned a year and a half, when he turns 15, I’m going to be 54, 55. He’s going to want to take me down the way that I did when I was 15 with my dad. I’m going to sprawl on him and I’m going to crush his shoulder, so I want to be when my daughter asks me about chemistry and how H2O bonds with CO2, I want to be able to say it’s H2CO3. I want to be able to do all that and explain to her chemistry, and algebra, and calculus and whatever it is she wants to do. That is my number one goal to do that and I think, if Tony thinks, I’m getting to a point where I won’t be able to do that, it’s going to be time to stop.”

Bryan of course needed to retire back in 2015 when he was in WWE due to a series of head injuries that led to concerns about his health. He made his return to WWE in 2018 and then jumped to AEW at All Out.